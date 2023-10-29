First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today we get a chance to dry out a little after rain showers in the area last night. The day begins under the clouds, but we should spend most of the day partly cloudy. High temperatures today will be in the low 40s, which is cooler than Sunday. Tonight we should end up partly cloudy with just a chance of a stray flurry in a few areas. Low temperatures tonight drop back to near 30º.

Tuesday may start off with a few peeks at the sun, but an approaching area of low pressure will thicken the clouds quickly during the morning. Mid to late afternoon scattered snow showers move into Mid-Michigan. With temperatures in the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon roadways will just be wet in our part of the state. For Trick-Or-Treaters Tuesday evening plan on snowflakes in the air along with temperatures in the mid 30s. The snowflakes should end before midnight. With some breaks in the clouds overnight temperatures by early Wednesday morning drop back into the mid 20s.

Wednesday through Friday should be mainly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be near 40º Wednesday to start off the month of November. High temperatures return to the mid 40s Thursday and warm to the low 50s for Friday. Scattered rain showers are possible again next weekend.

We “Fall Back” into Standard Time Saturday night, gaining an hour of sleep and light in the morning but losing it in the evening. Remember to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. The sunrise and sunset in Lansing Saturday are at 8:15 AM and 6:27 PM, then on Sunday they become 7:17 AM and 5:26 PM.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 30, 2023

Average High: 54º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 77° 1950

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1869

Jackson Record High: 77º 1950

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1988

