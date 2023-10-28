Woman killed in White Oak Township homicide remembered my family

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family grieving, and a community coming together. Alicia Gallegos’ family put on a fundraising event to raise money for her funeral expenses.

On Friday, it was a packed house at Sir Pizza in Old Town, as Gallegos’ family raises money to send Alicia off the way they say she deserves. Alicia was only 29 years old and left behind three children but her family says they don’t want to spend their time being sad but celebrating her life and the time they got to spend with her.

Alicia’s daughter River says, “I miss you mom.”

Gallegos’ was found dead in White Oak Township nearly 2 weeks ago.

Corina Salinaz, a longtime family friend, said in a speech during the event, “This is a time of rejoicing because we are celebrating the life of Alicia.”

Her family members remember her by her beautiful voice.

“Alicia, one of the things I remember about her is she was an amazing singer, on top of being beautiful, she sang all day long, all day, everyday, everywhere we went,” says Salinaz.

Gallegos’ family shared how family-oriented she was and how happy she would be to see all her friends and family together.

“As tragic as this is, I’m grateful to be able to have this opportunity to bring my family closer,” said Leeanna Hidalgo, Alicia’s sister.

Alicia’s twin brother sharing, “Family was the most important thing to her, a lot of things came and went in her life, material things or whatever it was but at the end of the day, what mattered most to her was family.”

Now, her family wants to be able to send Alicia off the right way.

“Obviously, this was a tragic accident the way it happened so, things were not planned so every penny that comes in tonight is to help us to take care of the funeral expenses,” says Salinaz.

In the midst of their sadness, the family is grateful for their community.

“I appreciate everything that everyone has done for my family, my sister, her children. Thank you guys, you guys have been, the whole Lansing community has been nothing but amazing since this all started. It is very overwhelming, but I’m grateful that we can actually have a community behind my sister and what’s happened,” said Leeanna Hidalgo.

On Monday, October 23rd, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office announced Jacobo Montalvo was arrested in connection to her death. Montalvo is facing open murder and unlawful imprisonment in death charges. He will appear in court on Tuesday October 31st for a probable cause conference.

The family encourages anyone who wants to donate, to reach out to them via social media.

