What is ranked choice voting?

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new ballot proposal could change the way people are elected in East Lansing.

City voters will soon head to the polls for this year’s general election on Nov. 7, where they’ll be asked to support or oppose ranked choice voting.

Faced with any number of candidates, Michigan voters are asked to pick one to fill an open seat in their local government — sometimes two. If passed, the proposal to change city elections to the ranked choice system could open up the options.

“It doesn’t look a lot different, except it gives you the opportunity to vote for a second, third, fourth or fifth choice,” said Ranked MI Choice Executive Director Ron Zimmerman, who’s advocating for ranked choice voting.

A voters most favored candidate would take the rank of 1st, followed by their next choice in 2nd, and so on. To count the results, East Lansing election workers would start by tallying everyone’s top choice, just like any other election.

If none of those candidates have a majority of 50% or more, Zimmerman said the person that has the least amount of 1st place votes is eliminated from contention. Anyone who ranked that last place candidate as their top contender would have their second choice counted instead.

If there is no clear winner, the process begins again. A process that Michigan State University Associate Professor of Political Science Corwin Smidt said could be overwhelming for some voters.

“Many voters don’t even know how to make even one vote, but to make five votes, one problem with ranked choice voting is that it leads to ballot exhaustion,” he said.

While supporters for ranked choice believe the system produces a winning candidate who represents the policies of most voters, Smidt said there are some issues that come with keeping voting power in the hands of the majority.

For example, if a voter only chooses one, top choice candidate, and that candidate is eliminated from contention, they won’t have a second choice to count.

If passed, ranked choice voting would not go into effect until it’s certified by the Michigan Board of Elections. The cities of Ann Arbor and Ferndale are the only others in Michigan that have adopted ranked choice voting.

Whether that becomes the case in East Lansing, is now up to the voters who will head to the polls next week.

