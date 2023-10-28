Friday Night Frenzy Week 10 Highlights and Scores
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District openers are in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at ten mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Portland, for a rematch from just two weeks ago.
Game of the Week: Portland 27, Lansing Sexton 6
Final: Mason 45, Linden 20
Final: East Lansing 42, Lansing Everett 20
Final: Grand Blanc 48, Grand Ledge 13
Final: DeWitt 56, Fenton 28
Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Perry 9
Final: Bath 16, Laingsburg 14
Final: Haslett 31, Adrian 12
Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 50, Grass Lake 14
Final: Lansing Catholic 35, Michigan Center 34
Other area scores:
Hudson 40, Addison 0
Ithaca 28, Fowler 27
Parma Western 38, Battle Creek Harper Creek 0
Ovid-Elsie 14, Ida 3
Forest Hills Eastern 27, Ionia 0
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 35, Williamston 6
Brown City 22, Carson City-Crystal 14
Napoleon 28, Manchester 0
Hastings 30, Charlotte 28
