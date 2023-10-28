Advertise With Us

Friday Night Frenzy Week 10 Highlights and Scores

Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
WILX Friday Night Frenzy(WILX)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District openers are in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at ten mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Portland, for a rematch from just two weeks ago.

Game of the Week: Portland 27, Lansing Sexton 6

Portland handles Sexton a second time, moves into district final

Final: Mason 45, Linden 20

Mason moves to 10-0 to set up Week 2 rematch with DeWitt

Final: East Lansing 42, Lansing Everett 20

East Lansing moves into district title with eighth straight win

Final: Grand Blanc 48, Grand Ledge 13

Grand Blanc ends Grand Ledge's season on the road

Final: DeWitt 56, Fenton 28

DeWitt wins sixth straight, throttles Fenton to set up rematch with Mason

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Perry 9

Pewamo-Westphalia wins ninth straight, rolls Perry into district final

Final: Bath 16, Laingsburg 14

Bath holds off Laingsburg to meet Pewamo-Westphalia in district final

Final: Haslett 31, Adrian 12

Haslett controls Adrian to move into district final

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 50, Grass Lake 14

Jackson Lumen Christi routs Grass Lake to advance to district title

Final: Lansing Catholic 35, Michigan Center 34

Lansing Catholic stuns Michigan Center in thriller on the road

Other area scores:

Hudson 40, Addison 0

Ithaca 28, Fowler 27

Parma Western 38, Battle Creek Harper Creek 0

Ovid-Elsie 14, Ida 3

Forest Hills Eastern 27, Ionia 0

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 35, Williamston 6

Brown City 22, Carson City-Crystal 14

Napoleon 28, Manchester 0

Hastings 30, Charlotte 28

Lansing Catholic stuns Michigan Center in thriller on the road
Jackson Lumen Christi routs Grass Lake to advance to district title
Haslett controls Adrian to move into district final
East Lansing moves into district title with eighth straight win
