Friday Night Frenzy Week 10 Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District openers are in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at ten mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Portland, for a rematch from just two weeks ago.

Game of the Week: Portland 27, Lansing Sexton 6

Portland handles Sexton a second time, moves into district final

Final: Mason 45, Linden 20

Mason moves to 10-0 to set up Week 2 rematch with DeWitt

Final: East Lansing 42, Lansing Everett 20

East Lansing moves into district title with eighth straight win

Final: Grand Blanc 48, Grand Ledge 13

Grand Blanc ends Grand Ledge's season on the road

Final: DeWitt 56, Fenton 28

DeWitt wins sixth straight, throttles Fenton to set up rematch with Mason

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Perry 9

Pewamo-Westphalia wins ninth straight, rolls Perry into district final

Final: Bath 16, Laingsburg 14

Bath holds off Laingsburg to meet Pewamo-Westphalia in district final

Final: Haslett 31, Adrian 12

Haslett controls Adrian to move into district final

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 50, Grass Lake 14

Jackson Lumen Christi routs Grass Lake to advance to district title

Final: Lansing Catholic 35, Michigan Center 34

Lansing Catholic stuns Michigan Center in thriller on the road

Other area scores:

Hudson 40, Addison 0

Ithaca 28, Fowler 27

Parma Western 38, Battle Creek Harper Creek 0

Ovid-Elsie 14, Ida 3

Forest Hills Eastern 27, Ionia 0

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 35, Williamston 6

Brown City 22, Carson City-Crystal 14

Napoleon 28, Manchester 0

Hastings 30, Charlotte 28

