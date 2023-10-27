WEATHER EXTRA: A chill in the air arrives for the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The mild air holds on for one more day with high temperatures near 70º. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for this final weekend of October.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 27, 2023

Average High: 56º Average Low 38º

Lansing Record High: 80° 1927

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1869

Jackson Record High: 81º 1927

Jackson Record Low: 16º 1976

