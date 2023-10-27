WEATHER EXTRA: A chill in the air arrives for the weekend
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The mild air holds on for one more day with high temperatures near 70º. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for this final weekend of October.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 27, 2023
- Average High: 56º Average Low 38º
- Lansing Record High: 80° 1927
- Lansing Record Low: 13° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 81º 1927
- Jackson Record Low: 16º 1976
