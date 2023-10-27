Advertise With Us

WATCH: MSU Board of Trustees hold meeting amid calls for board chair’s resignation, removal

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees will hold their regular scheduled October meeting Friday morning.

The agenda in the meeting on Oct. 27 includes the following:

  • A research presentation by College of Veterinary Medicine Assistant Professor Valerie Johnson on immunomodulatory therapies for infectious and inflammatory diseases
  • State of Michigan fiscal year 2025 capital outlay request and five-year capital plan
  • Authorizations to proceed with construction of a new and renovated Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center, renovations and an addition to MSU’s Plant Science Greenhouses and the creation of a new animal imaging research facility in the MSU Clinical Center
  • Establishment of new departments within the College of Human Medicine
  • Acceptance and approval of the university’s audited financial statements

The board does not plan to discuss the calls for chair Rema Vassar’s resignation or removal.

In a resolution passed Thursday night, the MSU Faculty Senate called for Vassar’s resignation or removal in a vote of 52 to 5. They claim Vassar’s admitted actions put the university at risk of losing accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission as they said she violated standards of quality that the commission sets. This comes after trustee Brianna Scott publicly accused Vassar of bullying other trustees and university administrators. Scott also accused Vassar of leaking the identity of Brenda Tracy to two former trustees.

The meeting is expected to begin at 9 a.m. at the Hannah Administration Building. For more information and a complete agenda, visit the Board of Trustees website.

