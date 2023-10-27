Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim previews MSU at Minnesota, high school playoffs
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with what Michigan State has to do in Minnesota on Saturday to turn the season around. Plus we preview local teams in high school football playoffs.
More:
- DeWitt hall-of-famer to umpire World Series
- Brenda Tracy reacts after MSU investigation finds Tucker sexually harassed her
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.