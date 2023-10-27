Spartans Get Key Player Back From Transfer Portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State interim football coach Harlon Barnett says defensive line standout Simeon Barrow has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and accompanied the team to Minnesota Friday. The Spartans and Gophers meet at 3:30pm Saturday on the Big Ten Network. Barrow told Barnett Tuesday he was entering the portal then asked the coach if he could withdraw his name Thursday and rejoin the team which Barnett accepted. The Spartans are one touchdown underdogs.

