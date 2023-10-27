Shiawassee County Sheriff looking for missing teenager

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen Mariah Tilson? If so, call the Shiawassee County Dispatch.

Tilson, 16, went missing near the Owosso area sometime on Friday, Oct. 27.

Tilson was last seen wearing black pants and a tie-dye crop top.

If you see Tilson or have any information on their whereabouts, contact Shiawassee Dispatch at 989-743-9111.

