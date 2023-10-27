Schools Rule: Helping students with disabilities become independent

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Many communities face an increasing problem with placement issues for people with disabilities. One school in Eaton Rapids is taking a hands-on approach with students aged 18 to 26.

Meadowview School built an apartment in the school to help teach life skills such as cooking pancakes, making a bed and doing laundry.

“I like to cook the pancakes because they are so good, and my dad makes them at home. He is my dad, and he makes me the best Mickey Mouse Pancakes,” said Jake Jecks, an Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) student.

The Eaton RESA superintendent, Sean Williams, said programs like this help the students prepare for life after school.

“This is a great experience for kids to be able to have this in a controlled environment, so it prepares them when they are after school when they can go on and live on their own independently,” said Williams.

In addition to the life skills the students learn, they also take trips to Walmart, the Eaton Place and other fun events such as Disney on Ice.

Andrea Gonzales, who is currently in the program, said she really likes her teachers.

“I love them very much. They are very special teachers,” said Gonzales.

Michelle O’Meara said the apartment is a new tool for students. However, they know the life skills they teach work.

“I have had parents from the beginning say they haven’t been able to take their kids out to eat with them, to Walmart, even to the store at the gas station to get a pop,” said O’Meara. “That is something that we start working on here. And then parents come back and contact us, and they are so excited, and they say, ‘We were able to go to Red Robin, and they sat there and ordered off the menu,’ parents are teary-eyed because they can join their family.”

Some students were also learning to make paper for greeting cards they could sell to help support programs like the Union Street Apartment.

Jecks said one of his favorite things about the program is the friendships he now has.

“I have a lot of friends that are in my program. I love all my friends, and they like me whenever I come to school, and they always cheer me up when I am sad or whenever I am excited when we go to places and stuff,” said Jecks.

Thursday is about making pancakes and paper, but in the years to follow—perhaps this is the first step for students like Jecks to finding their place in the community.

Once the greeting cards are made, students can have supervised job practice at the storefront program in Charlotte where many of the cards will be sold.

