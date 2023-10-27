Advertise With Us

Robert E. Lee statue that prompted deadly protest in Virginia melted down

FILE- Workers prepare to remove the monuments of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Saturday,...
FILE- Workers prepare to remove the monuments of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art. The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a Charlottesville-based Black history museum, said Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, that the statue had been destroyed.(AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a Charlottesville-based Black history museum, said Thursday that the statue had been destroyed.

The Charlottesville City Council voted in 2021 to donate the statue to the heritage center, after it proposed a Swords into Plowshares project that would melt the statue and repurpose it into “public art that expresses the City’s values of inclusivity and racial justice,” according to the proposal submitted to the city.

The statue was taken down in 2021 after years of debate and delay.

Protests over the plan to remove the statue morphed into the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017. It was during that rally that James Alex Fields Jr., an avowed Hitler admirer, intentionally drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. Fields is serving a life sentence.

Two groups that had sought to preserve the statue sued last year to try to block the city from donating it to the heritage center, but a judge tossed out their case.

At a news conference Thursday, heritage center officials said they now plan to solicit proposals on how to repurpose the statue. The center hopes to pick an artist next year and is conducting a $4 million fundraising campaign.

For now, the bronze from the statue has been molded into ingots stamped with the words “SWORDS INTO PLOWSHARES,” some of which were on display at the news conference.

“Our efforts have been not to remove history but bear witness to the truths about our racist pasts and our aspirations for a more equitable future,” said Andrea Douglas, director of the heritage center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
N. East Street is closed north of downtown Lansing for a crash
Crash closes N. East Street at Community Street
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 10 Highlights and Scores
Woman killed in White Oak Township homicide remembered by family
Woman killed in White Oak Township homicide remembered by family

Latest News

WILX Weather Website 10/29/2023 AM
Cold End to October; Snowflakes on Halloween
Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Thousands break into UN aid warehouses in Gaza in a sign of growing desperation as war escalates
Sixth grader Paisley Clark was surprised by her father, Dennis Clark, at her middle school pep...
Military dad surprises daughter as mascot at middle school pep rally
The close-knit family of five is looking forward to spending quality time together now that...
Military dad surprises 3 children after returning from deployment
Bill Young, 44, had taken his 14-year-old son, Aaron, to play in a youth bowling league at...
Father and son bowlers among 18 killed in Maine mass shootings