Advertise With Us

Protesters speak out against proposed zoning bills at State Capitol

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Protesters spoke out Thursday against newly-proposed legislation that would leave some local planning and zoning decisions up to state officials for some energy projects.

“90 percent of Republicans support local control and 85 percent of Democrats support control Zoning choices should be made at the local communities, not by the public service commission,” said Kevon Martis from One Home, Our Voice.

State lawmakers pushing for green energy said the bills will help them streamline the process of cutting out things such as coal.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
Victim identified, additional arrest made in Jackson fatal stabbing
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Missing Shiawassee County Teen
Shiawassee County Sheriff looking for missing teenager
The identities of the suspects allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing in Jackson early...
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
Open enrollment for Medicare is ongoing and for next year, certain Medicare costs are being...
Non-profit makes a stop in Lansing while touring nation on helping seniors with Medicare
2-1-1, a three number “go-to” for many people in Mid-Michigan, celebrated two decades of service.
Central Michigan 2-1-1 program celebrates 20th anniversary
Protesters spoke out Thursday against newly-proposed legislation that would leave some local...
Protesters speak out against proposed zoning bills