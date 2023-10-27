Advertise With Us

Non-profit stops in Lansing while touring nation on helping seniors with Medicare

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Open enrollment for Medicare is ongoing, and for next year, certain Medicare costs are being lowered for insulin, shingles vaccines and ten other prescription drugs.

Because Medicare language can be tough to maneuver, a group came to the State Capitol Thursday to help seniors break it all down.

Protect Our Care is a non-profit with the goal of making high-quality healthcare a right, not a privilege. They are taking a bus tour nationwide to inform seniors how to apply for Medicare. Another goal of the tour is to inform seniors of the lowering process and to help them take advantage of it.

“So the Inflation Reduction Act is making Medicare open to more people, with more benefits and more services. And we’re hoping that everyone will take advantage of all the services that are available to them,” said Michael Cabonargi, the Director of Region 5, covering Michigan from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The open enrollment period for Medicare ends Dec. 7. 

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
Victim identified, additional arrest made in Jackson fatal stabbing
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

The identities of the suspects allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing in Jackson early...
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
Open enrollment for Medicare is ongoing and for next year, certain Medicare costs are being...
Non-profit makes a stop in Lansing while touring nation on helping seniors with Medicare
2-1-1, a three number “go-to” for many people in Mid-Michigan, celebrated two decades of service.
Central Michigan 2-1-1 program celebrates 20th anniversary
Protesters spoke out Thursday against newly-proposed legislation that would leave some local...
Protesters speak out against proposed zoning bills
A home near the intersection of Miller and Wise in Lansing was destroyed in a fire Thursday...
Lansing home on Wise Rd. destroyed in house fire