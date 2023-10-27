Non-profit stops in Lansing while touring nation on helping seniors with Medicare

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Open enrollment for Medicare is ongoing, and for next year, certain Medicare costs are being lowered for insulin, shingles vaccines and ten other prescription drugs.

Because Medicare language can be tough to maneuver, a group came to the State Capitol Thursday to help seniors break it all down.

Protect Our Care is a non-profit with the goal of making high-quality healthcare a right, not a privilege. They are taking a bus tour nationwide to inform seniors how to apply for Medicare. Another goal of the tour is to inform seniors of the lowering process and to help them take advantage of it.

“So the Inflation Reduction Act is making Medicare open to more people, with more benefits and more services. And we’re hoping that everyone will take advantage of all the services that are available to them,” said Michael Cabonargi, the Director of Region 5, covering Michigan from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The open enrollment period for Medicare ends Dec. 7.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.