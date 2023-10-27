Advertise With Us

MSU Women’s Golf Team Leads in North Carolina Tournament

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team fired a cumulative 9 under par total in the first round of the Landfall Tradition Tournament in Wilmington, North Carolina Friday, good for a five shot lead. Central Florida is in second place, Clemson and Illinois share third place in the 18-team field. MSU’s Brooke Biermann and Paula Balanzategui each share third place after firing four under par 68s.

