MSU Women’s Golf Team Leads in North Carolina Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team fired a cumulative 9 under par total in the first round of the Landfall Tradition Tournament in Wilmington, North Carolina Friday, good for a five shot lead. Central Florida is in second place, Clemson and Illinois share third place in the 18-team field. MSU’s Brooke Biermann and Paula Balanzategui each share third place after firing four under par 68s.

