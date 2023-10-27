MSU Women Win Big Ten Cross Country Title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s cross country team won a repeat Big Ten title Friday in the league meet in Madison, Wisconsin. It’s the fourth such title in five years for MSU. The men’s team finished third in its meet. On the women’s side, senior Makenna Veen led the way finishing third. Katie Osika was fourth. Both were named to all league honors. The MSU women finished 35 points ahead of runner up Wisconsin. Michigan finished third. Michigan finished second in the men’s race.

