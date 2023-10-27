MSU Faculty Senate calls for resignation, removal of board chair Rema Vassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More calls are pouring in for the resignation or removal of Michigan State University Board of Trustees chair Rema Vassar.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the board is set to meet Friday. The board does not plan to discuss the calls for chair Vassar’s resignation.

Vassar has been under the spotlight this week since Trustee Brianna Scott publicly accused her of bullying other trustees and university administrators. Scott also accused Vassar of leaking the identity of Brenda Tracy to two former trustees.

In a resolution passed Thursday night, the MSU Faculty Senate also called for Vassar’s resignation or removal in a vote of 52 to 5. They claim Vassar’s admitted actions put the university at risk of losing accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission as they said she violated standards of quality that the commission sets.

In an interview, Vassar said she is not going anywhere despite the calls for her removal.

“I don’t think that women who are assertive and confident, who are self-assured, who ask tough questions—I do ask tough questions—should be labeled anything other than good leaders,” said Vassar.

The Faculty Senate calling for Vassar’s resignation does not come as a huge surprise as their chair, Jack Lipton, tweeted on Oct. 22 that it was time for the Board of Trustees to “clean house.”

Senator Debbie Stabenow also called for Vassar’s resignation, saying she lost trust in the university.

