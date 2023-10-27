Mid-Michigan Matters: The importance of breast cancer awareness
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the CDC, about 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women, and about 2,100 cases are diagnosed in men.
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Dr. Shari Brown, a breast surgical oncologist at Sparrow Hospital>
She explains the significance of breast cancer awareness in the player above.
