Michigan UAW members react to possible Ford deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local UAW General Motors Members are reacting to the tentative agreement reached with Ford Wednesday night.

The agreement puts pressure on GM and Stellantis to reach a deal and end the strike. The two companies are now hoping to negotiate a deal of their own and get workers back on the job.

UAW leaders are calling for Ford’s tentative agreement the most lucrative deal per member since the 70s.

“Well they call this pattern bargaining, and generally what happens is the UAW gets what they think is it’s best deal, with one of the big three, and then they try and get the other two, to agree to it,” said Labor Relations Professor Michelle Kaminski.

However, some GM union members in Lansing said it’s not the deal they were looking for.

One member said he’d only vote ‘yes’ on the agreement if pensions for everyone gets added to the agreement.

“Not even so much the money aspect of it, but the insurance for when we retire. You know, these jobs beat on our bodies day in and day out, we work long hours. You know, we’re gonna need some kind of security when we’re done working for ‘em,” said Robert Ralph with Local UAW 602.

Ford’s deal came with a 25% general wage increase for most workers, an end to wage tiers and improved cost of living adjustments.

However, the deal has yet to be approved by UAW Ford leadership and members.

“The other thing that they got that’s a really really big deal, is the right to strike over plant closures. That’s new, that’s um, I don’t of other unions that have that, I think that’s really huge,” said Kaminski.

Mid-Michigan UAW members are ready to continue striking.

“We gotta go one day longer, we gotta keep standing up and fighting for what we should have back,” Ralph said.

