Michigan advocates urging lawmakers to ban dangerous dogs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some dog owners are urging state lawmakers to ban certain breeds, saying some are more ‘dangerous’ than others. But a new package of bills would prohibit cities and counties in Michigan from doing so.

“This dog, basically, he mauled Pearl to death. Her lung collapsed, her intestines were ripped apart,” said Leticia Spagnuolo. She’s a dog owner in support of banning dangerous dogs after her neighbor’s dog attacked her Yorkie.

“A bull mastiff had jumped over my fence and had my Yorkie, Pearl, pinned on the ground, and he was basically chewing on her,” Spagnuolo said. Pearl passed away after the attack in May 2022.

On Wednesday, Spagnuolo spoke at the Michigan Tribute for Victims of Dangerous Dogs, asking for a ban against dog breeds like pit bulls and German shepherds. According to Michigan Humane, more than 30 local governments in the state already regulate dogs based on breed.

Holly Guild, director of the Ingham County Control and Shelter, said she supports the proposed bills that will prevent dog breed bans in the state.

“Just like people, dogs are individuals—it doesn’t really matter what their breed is,” said Guild.

She said instead of banning certain breeds, the law should ban dangerous dogs of any breed. “Obviously, multiple things can affect a dog and their personality and how they turn out -- not just breed.”

But Spagnuolo said something needs to be done. “Every day, there are more and more examples of people being mauled, people being killed, animals being mauled, animals being killed.”

It’s a decision on whether dog breeds are naturally dangerous or if they were trained to be.

State Representative Penelope Tsernoglou, (D) East Lansing, supports the package of proposed bills to protect dogs. She said, “Municipalities in the past have contemplated bans on specific breeds of dogs based on common, false associations between breeds and personality types, forcing tough choices on families. No one should have to choose between the community they call home and a furry family member.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.