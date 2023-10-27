Advertise With Us

Local Umpire Working World Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the...
The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia Tuesday, Oct. 24,2023.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt native D. J. Reyburn is working his first World Series, as the Texas Rangers battle the Arizona Diamondbacks. Reyburn will work every game beginning with home plate for game one in Arlington, Texas. Reyburn has been a major league umpire snce 2014. He lives in the Nashville, Tennessee area with his wife and children. He was a two sport standout at Hope College after high school. His mother, Teri, is attending game one and his friend and current DeWitt High School athletic director Mike Brya is attending game three Monday in Phoenix.

