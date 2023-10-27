Advertise With Us

Ionia man wins $1 million Powerball prize, his wife thought it was a dream

(Michigan Lottery)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Ionia man woke up one morning and found out he won $1 million.

Charles Wolthuis, 78, won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery on Oct. 2.

“I usually play Powerball every drawing,” said Wolthuis. “I called the winning numbers hotline and wrote down the winning Powerball numbers right when I woke up the morning after the drawing. I checked my ticket and saw I’d matched five numbers, but I wasn’t sure what I’d won. I called my daughter and asked her to check and see what the prize is for matching five numbers. It was quiet for a minute, and then she said, ‘Dad, you won $1 million!’”

“I woke up my wife and told her we won $1 million, but she thought I was kidding and went back to bed. When she woke up, she told me she had a dream that we won the Lottery. I said, ‘We did! That wasn’t a dream, we won $1 million!’”

Wolthuis said he plans to pay off his home and buy a new truck with his winnings.

