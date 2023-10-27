High Caliber hosts 1st Annual Go-Kart Casket Races

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - High Caliber Karting & Entertainment is hosting some spooky fun this Halloween weekend!

It all begins with the 1st Annual Go-Kart Casket Races! This event brings some small-town fun to the big city! It’ll be a night to remember with a brand new elevated go-kart race experience for teams of three with additional fun for the whole community to take part in!

Studio 10 will be participating in the races and can’t wait to join in all the fun.

Be apart of the fun and do Scareoke! They will have all the best Halloween-type songs queued up and ready for you to sing your heart out! It begins at 7 for anyone, but teams can participate afterward. Costumes are of course encouraged.

For more information: https://highcaliberkarting.com/

