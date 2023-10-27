Advertise With Us

Half a million dollar home for sale in Jackson built by high school students

By Justin Kent
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jackson, Mich. (WILX) - A new home is for sale in Jackson that High School Students built

Jackson ISD has a program where students can enroll in a construction class during their Junior year. Once they have completed all the necessary training requirements including an OSHA certificate, they can take part in building a house their senior year.

Paul Denkins the construction instructor said the house surpasses all requirements.

Denkins said, “This house is better because we have to build it perfect. I don’t show them good enough, I don’t show them just code requirements. I show, teach, and expect perfection.”

the recently completed project is the program’s 35th house built and they are currently working on 36.

As for the money from the sale of the home, it goes right back into the program and gets put towards the next house build so students can continue to learn.

Kaci Babineau the Jackson Intermediate School District Special Project Coordinator said students get hands on with every part of the build.

“ These kids learn everything from framing, concrete, roofing, electrical, plumbing, they get to touch a little of every kind of part of the home building process.”

with one house being sold, another being built, and the purchase of another lot, This program will allow many students an amazing experience of the construction trades.

The finished product on Lexington boulevard will cost a buyer around 508,500 dollars and took students around eight years to complete.

