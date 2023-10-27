Advertise With Us

Friday is the last warm day ahead of much cooler temperatures, and today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is going to be the last warm day across Mid-Michigan as a cold front will come in later in the day and bring much colder air for the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the chilly temperatures and rain showers you can expect later today in the forecast. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews our evening newscasts on the News 10+ Digital Desk. Join live at 2 p.m.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 27, 2023

  • Average High: 56º Average Low 38º
  • Lansing Record High: 80° 1927
  • Lansing Record Low: 13° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 81º 1927
  • Jackson Record Low: 16º 1976

