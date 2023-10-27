Emperor penguin chick hatches at SeaWorld San Diego for 1st time in over a decade

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - An emperor penguin chick was hatched for the first time since 2010 at SeaWorld San Diego.

Officials with SeaWorld San Diego say the park is the only place in the Western Hemisphere where emperor penguins can be found, making the hatching a rare event.

“Bringing this chick into the world and ensuring her well-being and survival around the clock has been a very rewarding process for me and the entire SeaWorld Aviculture team,” said Justin Brackett, curator of birds at SeaWorld San Diego.

Emperor penguins are currently listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act due to the loss of Antarctic sea ice and rising sea levels caused by climate change.

“Disappearing sea ice is becoming more frequent as our planet continues to warm and is having a devastating effect on penguin populations,” said Katie Propp, with Penguins International.

Emperor penguins are dependent on sea ice as their habitat for breeding, raising chicks, and molting. Newly hatched chicks lack the waterproof feathers required to swim or survive in the ocean.

“The good news is that there is a future for this species if we take action,” Propp said.

Officials with SeaWorld say the team works to provide human care and maintain genetic biodiversity for emperor penguins in their facilities.

SeaWorld San Diego’s Penguin Encounter is home to a colony of 17 emperor penguins, as well as 300 other penguins.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.