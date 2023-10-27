Advertise With Us

DeWitt man pleads guilty to embezzling money from 90-year-old woman

A gavel
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A DeWitt man pled guilty on Friday to embezzling over $100,000 from a 90-year-old woman.

Peter Counseller, 57, pled guilty to one count of Embezzlement of $100,000 or More and two counts of Filing False Tax Returns.

As part of his plea agreement, Counseller agreed to repay his victim $114,569 and $10,211 to the Michigan Department of Treasury. He paid $60,000 immediately during his plea.

As part of his plea agreement, Counseller’s sentencing was delayed for 11 months. If he can repay the entire amount by then, he will receive a reduced sentence.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Counseller took part in a financial elder abuse scheme in which he stole money from a 90-year-old woman to pay for vacations, his mortgage, and other expenses. He also didn’t report this income on his taxes.

“Michigan’s elderly adults deserve vigilant protection from thieves who would devastate a lifetime of savings and financial management for their own enrichment,” said Nessel. “My office will continue to prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, people who abuse the trust of vulnerable adults.”

He will appear in court on September 11, 2024.

