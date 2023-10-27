Dewitt community excited for local World Series Umpire

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan man played an important role in game one of the World Series, calling balls and strikes between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

That man is Dewitt Hall of Famer, DJ Reyburn.

Reyburn is all over the athletic awards walls of Dewitt High School. He earned six varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball, helped win many championships, and was the 1995 Dewitt Male Athlete of the Year.

As he prepared to serve as home base umpire in the World Series Friday, News 10 spoke with some very proud people, who know him from his time in Dewitt.

“The whole town is, you know, talking about it,” said Ginny Ramirez, a Dewitt Resident.

“We’ve gotten you know really a front-row seat to watch him work his way up to this opportunity, and so we’re excited,” said Mike Brya, the Dewitt High School Athletic Director.

Byra played alongside Reyburn in Baseball, graduating with the star athlete. They even set their younger siblings up with one another, which resulted in a wedding. To watch his former teammate and current friend hit the field as umpire, he’s traveling to the World Series on Monday.

“Really happy for him. Got to be teammates with him not only in high school but in college as well,” said Brya.

He says Reyburn is and was a natural leader and hard worker.

“Great sense of humor, but an intense competitor. DJ graduated a couple of years ahead of me, so he was more of a mentor which was really cool,” said Matt Dodson, the Dewitt High School Principal.

Dodson played with Reyburn in high school and college as well and says although he’s calling games in the major leagues, he’s a fun-loving guy who looked out for everyone on the team.

“Loved it, like he was, like if you were sad, he’d find a way to make him laugh until you cry,” said Dodson.

“DJ was in my daughter’s class, nice young man, always has been, and we’re just so excited and so proud of him,” said Ramirez.

Happy he’s living out his dream, and happy to watch along.

“I think DJ knows that, that he’s got a full community behind him, that you know may be watching from a distance, but we’re all supporting him and really happy for him,” said Brya.

“He’s living his dream, and that’s what’s really exciting. This is something that he’s always wanted it, and he’s fulfilling it so that’s great,” said Ramirez.

Reyburn first attended umpire school at the beginning of 2000. He started his world series debut Friday and will be on the bases at least through Tuesday.

