Creepy Crawleys: How to Get Rid of Pesky Unwanted Pests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pests are a growing problem in the U.S. With over 40,000 people being hospitalized for rodent and insect bites each year, and insect stings causing about 90 deaths. The pest control business is expected to make over 17 billion dollars in revenue this year. But don’t fret. We have some tips and tricks to keep those pests out of your house and your money in your wallet.

Raccoons, rats, bats, insects, and pests are never fun to deal with. They don’t just mess up your house, but they also carry diseases like salmonella, fungal spores, and parasites.

The average American spends around five hundred and seventy-five dollars on pest control a year. So, to keep costs down and pests away, here are some tips to help.

For raccoons, the best way to get them out of your house is having a temporary door that allows them to go outside but can’t return. To keep them out, make sure all entry points and small cracks around doors and windows are sealed. Also, use tight-fitting trash can lids. Sprinkling hot pepper around doors irritates a raccoon’s sense of smell and makes it much harder for them to locate food.

To get a bat out of your house, open all doors and windows so they can find an exit. Seal cracks in your chimney and attic. Spray peppermint, cinnamon, or eucalyptus in nesting areas and around the outside of your home. The same smells also help keep spiders out of the house.

If you have a skunk problem, experts suggest putting mild repellants, like kitty litter, near or inside their dens. If you have a wasp problem, mix soap and water in a bottle and spray it on the nests. This concoction will block their breathing pores and they’ll die immediately.

