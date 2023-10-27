Advertise With Us

Cook Seeking Trade From The Jets

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins...
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heralded NFL running back Dalvin Cook says he is frustrated with his limited role with the New York Jets and is asking his agent about seeking a trade. The NFL trade deadline is 4pm next Tuesday. Cook had three carries for 12 yards in the Jets’ last game, a week six win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cook signed a one year $7 million deal back in August, two months after being released by the Minnesota Vikings.

