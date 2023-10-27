Central Michigan 2-1-1 program celebrates 20th anniversary

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - 2-1-1, a three number “go-to” for many people in Mid-Michigan, celebrated two decades of service.

2-1-1 marked its 20th anniversary with an event at Lifeways in Jackson on Thursday. They’ve been helping people in Jackson County since it began. Now they serve ten counties total.

They do services such as tell people where to find food pantries, handle shutoff or eviction notices, but they do much more.

“We’ve had a couple disasters that we’ve helped with throughout the year like the Flint Water Crisis, we support Genesee County so we’ve been supporting with that since it happened, you know ice storms, hurricanes, we help Orlando out, they help us out, snowstorms,” said Meliaa Ladd Patnode, the 2-1-1 program supervisor.

For those wondering how many people call 2-1-1, they took their millionth call during the COVID-19 pandemic.

