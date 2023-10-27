2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The identities of the suspects allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing in Jackson early Wednesday morning were released.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office identified the suspects as Joshua Pirtle and Klaira Mishaw.

Pirtle was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to the homicide after being chased by police and crashing into a home.

Investigators said the homicide happened at the 300 block of Randolph Street in Jackson at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 25. The victim was found with apparent stab wounds to his upper torso and neck area. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Sebastian Igafo-Teo.

Pirtle allegedly fled the scene with the victim’s truck. After 30 minutes of police chasing the suspect, Pirtle crashed into a home in the 1300 block of E. Ganson Street. Along with Pirtle, Mishaw was a passenger in the truck that crashed.

After being treated for minor injuries at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, Pirtle was lodged at the Jackson County Jail. Mishaw was later arrested in connection with the homicide.

Both were charged with Open Murder. Pirtle was arraigned on additional charges of the following:

Unlawful Driving Away

Fleeing a Police Officer

Two counts of Assault With Intent to Murder

The maximum possible penalty for Open Murder is life in the Department of Corrections.

A preliminary examination is set for Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Robert Gaecke.

Bond was set at $500,000 for Mishaw, and no bond was ordered for Pirtle. Both are lodged in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

