Victim identified, additional arrest made in Jackson fatal stabbing

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police identified the man fatally stabbed in Jackson early Wednesday morning and made an additional arrest.

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a homicide after being chased by police and crashing into a home.

Investigators said the homicide happened at the 300 block of Randolph Street in Jackson at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 25. The victim was found with apparent stab wounds to his upper torso and neck area. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Sebastian Igafo-Teo.

The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s truck. After 30 minutes of police chasing the suspect, the 31-year-old suspect crashed into a home in the 1300 block of E. Ganson Street. Along with the 31-year-old suspect driving, a 27-year-old woman was a passenger in the truck that crashed.

After being treated for minor injuries at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, the man was lodged at the Jackson County Jail pending formal charges in connection to the stabbing. The woman who was a passenger in the truck was also arrested at the Jackson County Jail pending charges in connection with the homicide. Both are expected to be arraigned on Oct. 26.

The photo gallery below shows the damage to the home where the suspect crashed early Wednesday morning.

