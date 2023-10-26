Advertise With Us

Student injured at bus stop in Ovid returns home after receiving medical care

(KTTC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
OVID, Mich. (WILX) - A student waiting at a bus stop in Ovid was injured early Wednesday morning.

At around 7 a.m. on Oct. 25, a student was standing at the bus stop near North Park Street and the bike trail when an incident occurred.

Police were not able to provide further details on what exactly happened with the student. However, police said the student’s injury required medical treatment.

“While this may be frustrating, it is vital to the integrity of the process,” wrote Ovid Police on Facebook regarding not releasing details on the investigation.

Police updated on Facebook Thursday morning that the student returned home from the hospital following the incident.

Authorities are asking residents to check their security cameras for “anything in that area moving.”

The Ovid Police Department is asking everyone to email any tips to ChiefRousseau@ovidmi.org or call 989-668-1336.

There is increased police presence at bus stops in Ovid before and after school following the incident.

