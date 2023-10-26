Advertise With Us

Pistons Move On To Game Two

Detroit Pistons logo
Detroit Pistons logo(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons move on to game two of their season opening road trip by playing in Charlotte tomorrow night against the Hornets. The Pistons opened Wednesday night with a 103-102 loss in Miami to the Heat. The Pistons trailed by 19 points in the second half and nearly rallied. Cade Cunningham, returning from a long injury a year ago, scored 30 points and added nine assists to lead Detroit. Monty Williams made his debut as the Detroit coach.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Pirtle (left) and Klaira Mishaw (right)
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
DeWitt hall-of-famer to umpire World Series
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 10 Highlights and Scores
Lansing Catholic stuns Michigan Center in thriller on the road
Lansing Catholic stuns Michigan Center in thriller on the road
Jackson Lumen Christi routs Grass Lake to advance to district title
Jackson Lumen Christi routs Grass Lake to advance to district title
Haslett controls Adrian to move into district final
Haslett controls Adrian to move into district final
East Lansing moves into district title with eighth straight win
East Lansing moves into district title with eighth straight win