LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons move on to game two of their season opening road trip by playing in Charlotte tomorrow night against the Hornets. The Pistons opened Wednesday night with a 103-102 loss in Miami to the Heat. The Pistons trailed by 19 points in the second half and nearly rallied. Cade Cunningham, returning from a long injury a year ago, scored 30 points and added nine assists to lead Detroit. Monty Williams made his debut as the Detroit coach.

