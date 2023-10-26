‘No child should have access to a handgun:’ Ingham County Prosecutor reacts to death of Lansing 2-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane released a statement Thursday night on the shooting death of a Lansing 2-year-old.

The toddler shot himself after being left unsupervised in a car with an unsecured handgun, police said. A 44-year-old man fled from the scene but was arrested.

Now, Ingham County Prosecutor Dewane is reacting to the tragedy:

“Across our community, we are saddened to learn of the tragic death of a two-year old child who gained access to a loaded handgun and died as a result.

Locally and nationally, we have far too many senseless, preventable deaths as a result of children and young persons having access to firearms.

I believe the recent gun violence and safety legislation, supported by Gov. Whitmer and legislative majorities, will make a difference. The laws mandating safe storage and universal background checks will take effect in March.

No child should have access to a handgun, period. However, due to the widespread proliferation of firearms, guns are all too readily available for children to encounter.

Our police across this county are working to address the gun violence crisis. Far too often, police encounter legally purchased guns being used illegally. Police are working to take these guns off the streets. At great risk to their own personal safety, they are improving the safety of our community.

We know that enforcement of gun laws improves public safety. This has been shown time and again, in academic studies as well as our own hard-learned experience.

I have been briefed by the Lansing Police Department on this incident and will review it for any and all criminal charges. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and friends in this tragedy, but of course thoughts and prayers are not enough. We must take action, to find some measure of justice and prevent similar acts from taking more of our community’s children.” -Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound

The prosecutor did not say if anyone was being charged.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.