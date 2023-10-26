NHL Player Gets 41 Game Suspension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shane Pinto, of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, has been suspended by the league for 41 games, or half the regular season. The center is being punished for his activities relating to sports gambling. Pinto offered an apology for his actions. Pinto is currently without a contract because he is a restricted free agent. The Senators said in a statement they fully support the NHL mandates on gambling.

