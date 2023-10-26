Advertise With Us

NHL Player Gets 41 Game Suspension

FILE - Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto is seen during an NHL hockey game against the...
FILE - Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto is seen during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Senators forward Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for violating the NHL’s gambling policy. The 22-year-old is the first modern-day NHL player to be suspended for sports wagering. The league announced the half-season ban for “activities relating to sports wagering” Thursday, Oct, 26, 2023, saying Pinto did not bet on NHL games.(AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shane Pinto, of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, has been suspended by the league for 41 games, or half the regular season. The center is being punished for his activities relating to sports gambling. Pinto offered an apology for his actions. Pinto is currently without a contract because he is a restricted free agent. The Senators said in a statement they fully support the NHL mandates on gambling.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Pirtle (left) and Klaira Mishaw (right)
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
DeWitt hall-of-famer to umpire World Series
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 10 Highlights and Scores
Lansing Catholic stuns Michigan Center in thriller on the road
Lansing Catholic stuns Michigan Center in thriller on the road
Jackson Lumen Christi routs Grass Lake to advance to district title
Jackson Lumen Christi routs Grass Lake to advance to district title
Haslett controls Adrian to move into district final
Haslett controls Adrian to move into district final
East Lansing moves into district title with eighth straight win
East Lansing moves into district title with eighth straight win