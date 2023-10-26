New FAFSA requirement proposed for high school graduation

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - As thousands of Michigan high school seniors prepare for graduation and the next chapter of their lives, a newly proposed legislation may add another requirement they will have to meet before graduation.

It is proposing to make it a requirement for high school seniors to fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“It’s beneficial to complete a FAFSA and so like it’s really hard to say, because it’s hard, that fine line of like, you know, how can you best help students get to the next step without hindering students that have no interest in doing it.” said Dr. Christie McDonald, the director of finance for Northwood University. “We also encourage that FAFSA filing so they have a full picture of the financial piece so they can make an educated decision on college.”

State Senator Darrin Camilleri has sponsored a bill that would require all high school seniors to fill out a FAFSA application in order to graduate. However, McDonald said this legislation could be a double-edged sword for graduation rates and college enrollment.

“I think we need to pay attention to the fact that, you know, Indiana and Illinois have enforced it, and they’ve seen a decrease in graduation rates from high school. So, I have a fear for that for Michigan just because we’re trying to push that we’re trying to increase that graduation rate for high school seniors; and I have a fear that it could be a barrier but at the flip side of that I do feel like it could get students thinking about it and doing it,” McDonald said. “Because once you complete that FAFSA, you know, you’re gonna see what you qualify for. And if they see a Pell Grant right away, they might say hey, actually it might be feasible to go to college, after all.”

Students can obtain a waiver for the requirement if they are ineligible or if their parents choose not to fill out the form. It would be better to have students fill out the FAFSA application as a requirement to enroll in college instead, McDonald said.

“So, as not to hinder those students who are not interested in attending college from receiving their high school diploma,” McDonald said.

The bill passed through the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday along party lines and will now head to the full Senate.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.