Advertise With Us

New FAFSA requirement proposed for high school graduation

As thousands of Michigan high school seniors prepare for graduation and the next chapter of their lives, a newly proposed legislation may add another requiremen
By Rayvin Bleu
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - As thousands of Michigan high school seniors prepare for graduation and the next chapter of their lives, a newly proposed legislation may add another requirement they will have to meet before graduation.

It is proposing to make it a requirement for high school seniors to fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“It’s beneficial to complete a FAFSA and so like it’s really hard to say, because it’s hard, that fine line of like, you know, how can you best help students get to the next step without hindering students that have no interest in doing it.” said Dr. Christie McDonald, the director of finance for Northwood University. “We also encourage that FAFSA filing so they have a full picture of the financial piece so they can make an educated decision on college.”

State Senator Darrin Camilleri has sponsored a bill that would require all high school seniors to fill out a FAFSA application in order to graduate. However, McDonald said this legislation could be a double-edged sword for graduation rates and college enrollment.

“I think we need to pay attention to the fact that, you know, Indiana and Illinois have enforced it, and they’ve seen a decrease in graduation rates from high school. So, I have a fear for that for Michigan just because we’re trying to push that we’re trying to increase that graduation rate for high school seniors; and I have a fear that it could be a barrier but at the flip side of that I do feel like it could get students thinking about it and doing it,” McDonald said. “Because once you complete that FAFSA, you know, you’re gonna see what you qualify for. And if they see a Pell Grant right away, they might say hey, actually it might be feasible to go to college, after all.”

Students can obtain a waiver for the requirement if they are ineligible or if their parents choose not to fill out the form. It would be better to have students fill out the FAFSA application as a requirement to enroll in college instead, McDonald said.

“So, as not to hinder those students who are not interested in attending college from receiving their high school diploma,” McDonald said.

The bill passed through the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday along party lines and will now head to the full Senate.

Read next:
‘Lord of the Gourd’ captivates with creative carvings in Midland
Patrick 'Lord of the Gourd' Harrison carved pumpkins in Midland and the library raffled them...
Hundreds of Flint homes auctioned off; residents facing possible evictions
Hundreds of Flint homes were sold at auction.
Groundbreaking held for new facility at historic Berston Field House
Groundbreaking held for new facility at historic Berston Field House
Saginaw Spirit gearing up to host Memorial Cup this spring
Memorial Cup

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
Victim identified, additional arrest made in Jackson fatal stabbing
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Open enrollment for Medicare is ongoing and for next year, certain Medicare costs are being...
Non-profit makes a stop in Lansing while touring nation on helping seniors with Medicare
The identities of the suspects allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing in Jackson early...
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
2-1-1, a three number “go-to” for many people in Mid-Michigan, celebrated two decades of service.
Central Michigan 2-1-1 program celebrates 20th anniversary
Protesters spoke out Thursday against newly-proposed legislation that would leave some local...
Protesters speak out against proposed zoning bills
A home near the intersection of Miller and Wise in Lansing was destroyed in a fire Thursday...
Lansing home on Wise Rd. destroyed in house fire