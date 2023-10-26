Advertise With Us

MSU Hosting Tennessee In Exhibition Sunday

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After downing Hillsdale College 85-43 in an exhibition opening game Wednesday night, Michigan State’s men’s basketball team next hosts 9th ranked Tennessee at 3:30pm Sunday. It is also an exhibition to benefit the Maui Fire Relief Fund. Tennessee plays in the Maui Classic in Honolulu next month and Michigan State plays in the same tournament next year. Few tickets remain and the game will be seen on the Big Ten Network. MSU scrimmaged at Tennessee prior to last regular season.

