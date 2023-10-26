MSU board chair Vassar speaks out regarding allegations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Board of Trustees chairwoman Rema Vassar said she has no plans to resign.

Trustee Brianna Scott has publicly accused her of bullying other trustees and university administrators.

Scott said Vassar leaked the identity of the woman who accused former head football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment.

Vassar said the allegations are ridiculous.

“The idea that I would leak a survivor’s name is completely antithetical to who I am,” said Vassar.

On Tuesday, Senator Debbie Stabenow called for Vassar’s resignation, saying she lost the trust of the university. Vassar calls Scott’s allegation untrue and meritless.

