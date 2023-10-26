Mid-Michigan Matters: Social media and teenage mental health
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Up to 95% of teens use social media.
While social media can be a great way to stay connected, it can also damage your mental health.
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Amy Manusco, co-author in the study Youth and Social Media.
She explains what impacts social media can have on teens in the player above.
