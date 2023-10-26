Michigan ranks #7 on highest number of car thefts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a string of car break-ins and thefts in one Lansing neighborhood.

Cecelia Bielusiak said she woke up to banging on her door at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. That’s when she got out of bed to see the police at her door.

“I saw the police, and I knock at the window, and I ask them like ‘what?’ So, he, with his flashlight, pointed toward where our car was supposed to be, and there was no car. Oh my goodness.” Bielusiak recounts.

In a study of the FBI’s recent crime data, Michigan ranks seventh on the list of the highest spikes in car theft, with a 24 percent surge since 2021.

“We found out by the police that Hyundai’s and Kia’s—they are taking those cars, and usually it’s teenagers,” said Bielusiak.

Back in August, Lansing Police warned people about a trend on TikTok that encouraged teens to steal Hyundai’s—Just like Cecilia’s. Her car was later found at a nearby senior living complex. Now, she says she is leaving things up to the police.

“They fingerprinted us to remove ours and see if there are fingerprints from the thieves,” she said.

Although she had no personal items in the car, she is disappointed that she may not get her other belongings inside back.

“I crocheted a lot of blankets that I was supposed to take to Charlotte Pregnancy Center, and I also had a lot of things that I had to take back to Kohl’s and well,” Bielusiak said.

Hyundai owners are urged to park their cars in a garage or well-lit area and to use a dashcam or wheel lock to prevent theft.

For those who are worried about their car being stolen, Hyundai manufacturers created theft deterrent software. Owners are urged to call 800-633-5151.

