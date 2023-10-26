Michigan Assistant Coaches Being Interviewed?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press is reporting via a source Thursday that NCAA investigators have interviewed members of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff. The issue is the so called illegal scouting scheme which was reported in depth Wednesday night by the Washington Post, stating that U-M has an annual budget of $15,000 for such illegal practices. Michigan has a bye week before hosting Purdue in its next game, November 4th at 7:30pm on WILX TV.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.