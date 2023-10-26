Advertise With Us

Michigan Assistant Coaches Being Interviewed?

The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor (10/29/22)(WILX-TV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Press is reporting via a source Thursday that NCAA investigators have interviewed members of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff. The issue is the so called illegal scouting scheme which was reported in depth Wednesday night by the Washington Post, stating that U-M has an annual budget of $15,000 for such illegal practices. Michigan has a bye week before hosting Purdue in its next game, November 4th at 7:30pm on WILX TV.

