Brenda Tracy appears in court on motion to extend restraining order

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The public back and forth battle between former Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker and Brenda Tracy came before a judge Thursday.

Brenda Tracy appeared in person with her legal team to extend the emergency restraining order between herself and Tucker, whose team of lawyers were present in his place, stating his absence is due to a serious health issue.

Tracy accused the recently fired Spartan football coach of engaging in non-consensual phone sex in August. The extension of the protective order comes after Tucker’s lawyers released private text messages between Tracy and her business associate.

“It appears that we have a stipulated protective order that both plaintiffs and defendants are satisfied with, and it serves the needs of all sides,” said Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aqualina. “All parties. All cases.”

Tucker’s team accuses Tracy of trying to use the sexual harassment suit to make a financial gain. Tucker also claims the text messages prove he and Tracy had a consensual relationship.

Tracy’s lawyers say Tucker used his position to engage in a relationship with the sexual violence educator.

Judge Aqualina’s extended protective orders asks that both parties refrain from releasing information that could be potentially damaging to the other. That includes private health information, information that could possibly identify a sexual assault survivor, or personal information about prior romantic and sexual partners.

She followed the extension with a warning about the consequences of releasing those pieces of private information.

“If you continue to litigate this in the newspapers, and in many other ways, that you’ve all determined are capable, email, mail, Twitter, Facebook, all of those things, then the jury being fair and impartial becomes unlikely,” she said.

Tracy’s attorneys have also filed a restraining order in Ingham County. Tucker’s attorneys got the case moved from Ingham County to Federal Court, but on Oct. 19, the federal judge moved it back to state court. The judge set a pre-trial date for Feb. 26, 2024, and a trial date for March 4, 2024.

Background: Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment

MSU fired Tucker after Tracy went public with the allegations because her identity was leaked during the university’s investigation.

According to the Associated Press, the hearing officer at MSU ruled Tucker violated several terms of his contract.

Tracy appeared in court with her attorneys on Oct. 26. Tucker was expected to show, but his attorneys appeared in court on his behalf due to issues with his health.

You can watch the hearing below:

Previous coverage on the Title IX investigation:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.