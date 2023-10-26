Advertise With Us

LIV Golfers May Miss the Masters

2022 Masters Tournament
2022 Masters Tournament(Augusta National Golf Club)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - LIV golfers may not be able to play in the 2024 Masters, scheduled for next April 11-14. August National chairman Fred Ridley said Thursday in Australia that he does not anticipate the club making any changes to criteria for the tournament moving forward. This last Masters, 18 LIV golfers qualified for the field including some who have lifetime exemptions to play in the first major of the season. Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are qualified for 2024 because they finished runner up this past April.

