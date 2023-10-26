Lansing officials break ground on new public safety, district court facility

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing officials recognized National First Responders Day and held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning for the new public safety and district court facility.

There was a huge turnout in Lansing to celebrate the new public safety building. There were firefighters, police officers and their dogs.

In November 2022, Lansing voters approved $175 million in bonds to fund the facility. City workers said conditions in the current building are not the best, and this new building will allow them to focus on public safety rather than the existing building’s issues.

Officials said the building has been in the works for quite some time and hope to have the new building up and running soon.

