Lansing home on Wise Rd. destroyed in house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home near the intersection of Miller and Wise in Lansing was destroyed in a fire Thursday evening.

Just before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were dispatched to the 6000 block of Wise Rd.

News 10 journalists on-scene saw a destroyed home and multiple firefighters. Smoke was still coming from the home. Firefighters were extinguishing remnants of the fire.

Neighbors told News 10 that they first notice the home’s lawn on fire.

No injuries or deaths were reported. It’s unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.