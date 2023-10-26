Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old Lansing boy passed away Wednesday night after shooting himself, the Lansing Police Department confirmed.

On Tuesday, Lansing Police Officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 3000 block of Dunckel Road. There, officers discovered the 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was allegedly left alone inside a car unsupervised with access to a weapon, police said. Officials said the boy shot himself.

A suspect ran from the scene but was eventually caught. He was described as a 44-year-old man.

