Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound

By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old Lansing boy passed away Wednesday night after shooting himself, the Lansing Police Department confirmed.

On Tuesday, Lansing Police Officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 3000 block of Dunckel Road. There, officers discovered the 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was allegedly left alone inside a car unsupervised with access to a weapon, police said. Officials said the boy shot himself.

A suspect ran from the scene but was eventually caught. He was described as a 44-year-old man.

