Jackson man convicted in campus sexual assault cold case

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson man pled guilty to criminal sexual conduct, closing a 14-year-old campus cold case.

Adam Williams, 35, pled guilty to three counts of 3rd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 9th Circuit Court in Kalamazoo County.

Back in 2010, Williams hosted a party in his dorm room at Western Michigan University. Williams gave a 20-year-old girl alcohol until she became extremely drunk and ill. After all the guests left the party, Williams found the victim in a “physically helpless state,” authorities said. He then proceeded to assault her.

In his plea, Williams admitted to knowing the victim was helpless due to alcohol. His agreement includes a minimum of five years in prison.

“I’ve waited over 13 years for this moment,” said the victim in a statement. “Having a whole team of people believe you and fight for the justice you deserve, it brings so much healing. This gave me the chance to stand up for myself and take back my voice.”

The cold case was solved by The Kalamazoo Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which aims to test old, untested sexual assault kits and charge sexual offenders. The SAKI team is currently investigating 225 cold cases from between 1976 and 2015.

