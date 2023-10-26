Advertise With Us

Home Depot crews help clean, paint at Michigan’s Heritage Museum in preparation of movie

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Crews from the Home Depot gathered at Michigan’s Heritage Museum to help do some painting, yard work and cleaning of the museum.

This work is being done in preparation for the screening of “The War to End All Wars,” an animated film from the band Sabaton and Yarnhub Animation Studios.

The film tells the stories of World War I through graphic animation and musical numbers from Sabaton’s latest studio album of the same name. The film is being offered free of charge to museums worldwide, and Michigan’s Military Historical Museum is the only state location chosen for the film.

“The volunteers from Home Depot are going to help do some touch-up painting, cleaning, and getting the building ready for all those fans that will come here to see the movie and be ready for it,” said Scott Gerysch.

The movie will air from Nov. 4 through Nov. 19, and there will be a public showing on Nov. 10 at the Michigan Theatre.

The museum also received two new pieces of field artillery from the U.S. Army—a World War I cannon and a World War II German cannon. They also received a World War II Jeep for their exhibits.

