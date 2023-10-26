Advertise With Us

Gov. Whitmer lowering flags in Michigan after mass shooting in Maine

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff Thursday to honor and remember the victims of the mass shooting in Maine.

At least 18 were killed and 13 were injured at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25.

“In the wake of yet another unthinkable tragedy, our hearts go out to the people of Lewiston, Maine,” said Whitmer. “Michiganders know the pain and heartache Mainers are feeling all too well, and we stand with them during this difficult time. We owe it to the victims and their families, and to all who have lost loved ones to gun violence, to take action in every corner of this nation. We must come together to enact sensible gun safety measures and ensure that the constant threat of gun violence no longer defines us.”

All public buildings and grounds across Michigan will be lowered to half-staff immediately on Thursday, Oct. 26, through sunset on Monday, Oct. 30. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker responds to MSU’s decision
Victim identified, additional arrest made in Jackson fatal stabbing
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Lansing 2-year-old dies from self inflicted gunshot wound
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

Open enrollment for Medicare is ongoing and for next year, certain Medicare costs are being...
Non-profit makes a stop in Lansing while touring nation on helping seniors with Medicare
The identities of the suspects allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing in Jackson early...
2 charged with open murder in Jackson homicide
2-1-1, a three number “go-to” for many people in Mid-Michigan, celebrated two decades of service.
Central Michigan 2-1-1 program celebrates 20th anniversary
Protesters spoke out Thursday against newly-proposed legislation that would leave some local...
Protesters speak out against proposed zoning bills
A home near the intersection of Miller and Wise in Lansing was destroyed in a fire Thursday...
Lansing home on Wise Rd. destroyed in house fire